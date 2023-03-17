The DOJ and FBI are investigating TikTok over allegations its employees spied on journalists

The DOJ and FBI are investigating TikTok over allegations its employees spied on journalists

Upworthy

Published

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice and FBI are investigating TikTok, including previously disclosed allegations that company employees spied on journalists, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter said Friday. The investigation is being conducted by Justice Department…

#departmentofjustice #fbi #tiktok #justicedepartment #easterndistrict #virginia #doj #bytedance #ip #karinejeanpierre

Full Article