Tick-borne disease babesiosis now endemic in 10 states

ViewThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that it has monitored a significant increase in babesiosis, a tick-borne illness that increased in prevalence from 2011 through 2019. It is now considered endemic in 10 states.
The CDC said Friday that Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will join Connecticut,...
