International Criminal Court issues warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

The International Criminal Court in the Hauge, Netherlands, has called for the arrest and prosecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin for his role in allegedly abducting Ukranian children during Russia's ongoing invasion of that country. In an arrest warrant issued Friday, Putin and fellow…



#hauge #netherlands #russian #vladimirputin #ukranian #marialvovabelova #ukraine #russianfederation #piotrhofmański #ruslanstefanchuk