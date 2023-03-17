WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts Ireland's Taoiseach Varadkar for White House St. Patrick's Day reception

President Joe Biden is hosting Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the White House St. Patrick’s Day reception on Friday. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. Watch the reception in the player above. Sporting a green tie and fresh shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day, Biden voiced his support…



#ireland #taoiseachleovaradkar #sporting #stpatricksday #leovaradkar #micheálmartin #blairhouse #ovaloffice #stpatricks #varadker