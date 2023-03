Actor Lance Reddick, known for his prominent roles in HBO’s The Wire, the John Wick films, and Bungie’s Destiny games, has died, TMZ reported Friday. He was 60. TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reports that Reddick appears to have died of natural causes. Reddick’s acting career spanned more…



#lancereddick #hbo #johnwick #bungiesdestiny #tmz #lostfringe #bosch #netflix #disneyplus #percyjackson