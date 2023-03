International Criminal Court Issues Arrest War Crimes Arrest Warrant Against Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin. Earlier today, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and one of his underlings, for the crime of kidnapping and deporting Ukrainian children. Here is the ICC's official announcement of the charges: Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, born on 7…



#vladimirputin #icc #vladimirovichputin #russianfederation #ukraine #romestatute #article253a #article28b #mslvovabelova #russian