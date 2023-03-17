Taylor Swiftâ€™s New Songs, Jimin Releases â€˜Set Me Freeâ€™, Billie Eilishâ€™s Acting Debut & More

Taylor Swift drops four new songs ahead of her â€˜Erasâ€™ tour opening night, Sabrina Carpenter drops new tracks from her deluxe version of â€˜Emails I Canâ€™t Send Fwrdâ€™, BTSâ€™ Jimin drops his latest solo song â€˜Set Me Freeâ€™ and our Billboard cover stars kx5 drop a new song. Billie Eilish makes her actingâ€¦



#taylorswift #sabrinacarpenter #jimin #setmefree #billieeilish #amazon #billboardcover