Funny Things Happen On The Way To "Restoring Financial Stability" Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog, We can also predict that the next round of instability will be more severe than the previous bout of instability. Everyone is in favor of "doing whatever it takes" to "restore…



#charleshughsmith #ftx #ponzi #unintended #aka #federalreserve #scurve #selfreliance #pdf