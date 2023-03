Following the news that Lance Reddick died at age 60 on March 17, Hollywood is remembering the actor who starred in favorites including “The Wire,” “John Wick,” “Bosch” and many more. “The Wire” actor Wendell Pierce wrote in honor of his friend, “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a…



#lancereddick #hollywood #wire #johnwick #wendellpierce #rip #isiahwhitlockjr #jamesgunn #questlove #twitter