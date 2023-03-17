Djimon Hounsou Says He “Felt Seriously Cheated” In Hollywood Following His Oscar-Nominated Roles

Djimon Hounsou is opening up about the difficulties he’s faced landing roles post-Oscar nominations. While speaking with The Guardian in an interview published online Thursday, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor, who was nominated for an Academy Award in 2002 for In America and then again in 2006…



#djimonhounsou #guardian #shazam #anacademyaward #blooddiamond #oscars #hounsou #hollywood #stevenspielbergs #amistad