Songwriters to End Copyright Lawsuit Against The Weeknd Over 2018 Song ‘Call Out My Name’

Two musicians who sued The Weeknd for allegedly stealing key elements of his “Call Out My Name” say they’ve reached a settlement with the superstar to end the lawsuit. The case, filed by Suniel Fox and Henry Strange (real names Neil Fox Parakh and Shyhi Henry Hsaio), claimed that The Weeknd’s 2018…



#weeknd #calloutmyname #sunielfox #henrystrange #neilfoxparakh #shyhihenryhsaio #weeknds #vibeking #foxandstrange #abeltesfaye