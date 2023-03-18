Credit Suisse faces crucial weekend with its future in balance

Credit Suisse Group AG headed into a make-or-break weekend after some rivals grew cautious in their dealings with the struggling Swiss lender, and its regulators urged it to pursue a deal with UBS AG. Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and his teams will hold meetings over the…



#creditsuissegroupag #ubsag #dixitjoshi #ubs #siliconvalleybank #signaturebank #societegeneralesa #deutschebankag #frédériquecarrier #rbcwealthmanagement