Deloitte's Beijing Office Suspended By China Over 'Deficiencies' In Huarong Audit The Chinese government suspended operations at the western-linked auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.'s Beijing office for three months after finding "deficiencies" in its auditing work for China Huarong Asset…



#deloitte #huarongaudit #beijing #huarong #kpmg #ey