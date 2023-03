“Good Burger 2” has officially been greenlit at Paramount+, with original stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell set to return. The news was revealed on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The sequel to the beloved Nickelodeon film will begin production in May with plans…



#paramount #kenanthompson #kelmitchell #nickelodeon #goodburger #allthat #tonightshow #dexterreed #thompson #dex