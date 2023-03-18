UBS in talks to take over all or part of Credit Suisse as share prices fall

Swiss banking giant UBS is in discussions to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, it was reported late Friday, after a day in which the troubled banking giant continued to see its share price fall despite a $54bn cash injection on Thursday. The Financial Times reported that the boards of the…



#ubs #swissnationalbank #swissfinma #societegenerale #deutschebank #hsbc #ulrichkoerner #siliconvalleybanks #firstrepublic