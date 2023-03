Following is a timeline outlining the 167-year history of Credit Suisse Group, the Zurich-based bank that is in the middle of a restructuring to rebuild after a string of scandals, losses and management upheavals. The bank began a make-or-break weekend on Saturday after some competitors grew…



