Pakistan reports first polio case of 2023

Pakistan reported its first polio case of 2023 after a three-year-old boy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district became the latest victim of the disease, confirmed the country's health ministry, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported. The case has been reported at a time when delegations of the French Agency for Development (FAD) and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) are in the country to analyse efforts to eradicate the disease.