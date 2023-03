Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images Ships, noise, and climate change are killing whales. Here’s how to change that. It has been a bad winter for the whales. While the total number of whales washed ashore — beached — on the East Coast since January is lower than in recent years, the quick succession…



