Brace for a 'crash landing' as the US economy barrels toward recession, top economist David Rosenberg warns

David Rosenberg. Rosenberg Research & Associates David Rosenberg has warned the US economy is headed for a "crash landing" or major downturn. The veteran economist cited the Philly Fed's manufacturing survey, a proven recession indicator. Rosenberg told Insider in February that the S&P 500 could…



#davidrosenberg #phillyfed #northamerican #merrilllynch #jeromepowell #rosenberg #siliconvalleybank