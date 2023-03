Trump Rants Fans Must ‘PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ Over Claim He’ll ‘BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK’

Former President Donald Trump urged supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ in an early-morning all-caps rant over reports he claims say he ” WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.” Fox News and other outlets are reporting that various law enforcement agencies are meeting next week with Manhattan…



#donaldtrump #manhattan #alvinbraggs #trump #bragg #stormydaniels #johnroberts #secretservice #thirdworlddying #criminalsleftist