More protests planned in France against Macron governmentâ€™s pension reform while garbage continues to pile up in Paris streets

A spattering of protests were planned to continue in France over the weekend against President Emmanuel Macronâ€™s controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond owing to continuing action by refuse collectors. An eerie calm, returned to Paris Saturdayâ€¦



#emmanuelmacrons #placedelaconcorde #macron #nationalassembly #marseille #nantes #parisian #baguette #macrons #isabellevergriette