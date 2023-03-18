Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate

ViewSoon after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in Ohio last month, anonymous pro-Russian accounts started spreading misleading claims and anti-American propaganda about it on Twitter, using Elon Musk's new verification system to expand their reach while creating the illusion of credibility.
The accounts, which...
