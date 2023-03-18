Frozen berries sold at Costco, Trader Joe's and other stores recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination

Some frozen fruit products from the Scenic Fruit Company sold at Costco, Trader Joe's and a handful of other stores are being recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. The nationwide recall has been issued specifically for frozen organic…



#scenicfruitcompany #costco #traderjoe #kehe #vitalchoiceseafood #pcccommunitymarkets #kirkland #simplynature #fda #oregon