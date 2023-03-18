Spring housing market predictions and what SVB’s collapse means for rates: This week’s top real estate stories

Here are The Globe and Mail’s top housing and real estate stories this week, with the lowest mortgage rates available in Canada today, commentary from our mortgage expert and one home worth a look. What housing crash? What Canadian markets look like for the spring Prospective home buyers held…



#globeandmails #bankofcanada #ericaalini #rachelleyounglai #siliconvalleybank #usfederalreserve #svb #markrendell #robcarrick #robertmclister