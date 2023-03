Donald Trump should be "worried" about a potential indictment from New York prosecutors over his alleged role in the payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, according to a top legal expert. The comment was made by Alan Dershowitz, a former lecturer at Harvard's prestigious…



#donaldtrump #stormydaniels #alandershowitz #harvard #trump #manhattan #daniels #michaelcohen #truthsocial #dershowitz