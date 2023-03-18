McCarthy Blasts Manhattan DA After Trump Predicts Arrest, Directing ‘Relevant Committees’ to Investigate
Published
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (D-CA) released a statement defending former President Donald Trump against a potential indictment from the Manhattan district attorney. In an all-caps message to his Truth Social followers on Saturday, Trump predicted a potential arrest on Tuesday and told his…
#kevinmccarthy #donaldtrump #manhattan #truthsocial #trump #alvinbragg #stormydaniels #trumppredictsarrest #investigate #mediaite