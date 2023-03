Mexican singer and saxophonist Rodolfo “Fito” Olivares has died. He was 75 years old. Olivares passed away at his home in Houston on Friday (March 17), according to his wife, Griselda Olivares, The Associated Press reports. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Related Gone But Not Forgotten:…



