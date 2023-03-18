A $3,755 gold golf club gifted to Trump by the Prime Minister of Japan is one of several foreign gifts missing, House Democrats say

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023. AP Photo/Alex Brandon A report from House Democrats said President Trump failed to declare more than 100 foreign gifts. The gifts were worth more than…



#donaldtrump #southcarolina #columbia #apphotoalexbrandon #democrats #trump #uzbek #uzbekistan #qatar #melaniatrump