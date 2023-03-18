Judge chastises Jan. 6 Capitol rioter, a former high-ranking military officer, during sentencing: 'Astounding and atrocious'

The retired Air Force officer Larry R. Brock wearing a combat helmet, upper left, in the Senate chamber on January 6, 2021. Win McNamee/Getty Images Air Force veteran who entered Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021 was sentenced to two years in prison. Larry R. Brock entered the Capitol building and…



#airforce #larryrbrock #capitol #johnbates #mikepence #donaldtrump #galveston #brock #trump #ussupremecourt