Drew Barrymore Defends ‘Grumpy’ Hugh Grant After Oscars Red Carpet Backlash (Video)

Drew Barrymore Defends ‘Grumpy’ Hugh Grant After Oscars Red Carpet Backlash (Video)

Upworthy

Published

Drew Barrymore defended Hugh Grant after he caused a stir at the Oscars last weekend for making things awkward during a red carpet interview with ABC’s pre-show host Ashley Graham. In the now-viral video, things went south when the model-actress missed his joke about the novel “Vanity Fair,”…

#drewbarrymore #hughgrant #oscars #abc #ashleygraham #vanityfair #drewbarrymoreshow #hugh #dramedy #musicandlyrics

Full Article