A number of folks had a bone broth to pick after actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow had said, “I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days,” on a recent podcast. They expressed concern that such a statement suggesting that Paltrow has only bone broth for lunch might promote undereating,…



#goop #gwynethpaltrow #cole #willcole #dnm #dietitian #cdc #tiktok #artofbeingwell #paltrow