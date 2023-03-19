Crunch time for Credit Suisse talks as UBS seeks Swiss assurances

Crunch time for Credit Suisse talks as UBS seeks Swiss assurances

Upworthy

Published

Talks over rescuing Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) rolled into Sunday as UBS AG (UBSG.S) sought $6 billion from the Swiss government to cover costs if it were to buy its struggling rival, a person with knowledge of the talks said. Authorities are scrambling to resolve a crisis of confidence in the…

#ubsag #siliconvalleybank #signaturebank #ubs #switzerland #berkshirehathawayinc #warrenbuffett #ustreasury #jeremyhunt #bankofengland

Full Article