Manhattan D.A. says attempts to intimidate office won’t be tolerated after Trump’s call for protests
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought to reassure his staff in an internal message Saturday that intimidation or threats against them would not be tolerated. The communication comes as his office moves forward in its investigation into former President Donald Trump, who said that he…
