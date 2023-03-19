Price hikes are double whammy for pet owners who are crushed by inflation

Price hikes are double whammy for pet owners who are crushed by inflation

Upworthy

Published

As head of PAWS Atlanta, Joe Labriola can get a good sense of the region’s economic well-being from the day-to-day activity of the city’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Through the course of the past year, it’s become increasingly clear to him that people in the area are struggling under the…

#pawsatlanta #joelabriola #pawsatlantas #petfoodpantry #labriola #kittyblock #nielseniq #andreabinder #lindaharding #sandiego

Full Article