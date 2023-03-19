Israel's 'Handmaids' become a defining image of the mass protests against Netanyahu's judicial reforms

Israeli women's rights activists dressed as characters in the popular television series, "The Handmaid's Tale," protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 11, 2023. AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File Women…



#israeli #handmaidtale #benjaminnetanyahu #telaviv #israel #filewomen #handmaids #margaretatwood #ahandmaidtale #benyaminnetanyahu