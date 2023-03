A meteorologist collapsed live on-air Saturday — in what was a truly scary moment for viewers and her broadcast colleagues. During the Saturday edition of KCAL News Mornings — the morning local news show on Los Angeles’ CBS affiliate — meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed just as she…



#kcalnewsmornings #nichellemedina #rachelkim #carlsonschwartz #cbsla #californiaterrifying #tmz #cbslosangeles #news #mikedello