Czech carmaker Skoda would have to cut 3,000 jobs and axe some models if the European Union's "Euro 7" emissions scheme is implemented in its current form, a Skoda board member warned in a TV debate on Sunday. The proposed Euro 7 law, which EU countries and lawmakers will start negotiating this…



