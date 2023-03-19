US Senator Warren criticizes Fed, calls for probe into SVB failure
Published
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday called for an independent probe into the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and (NASDAQ: ) and took specific aim at the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco responsible for oversight of SVB. Democrat Warren, who is pushing for tighter…
#elizabethwarren #siliconvalleybank #federalreservebank #svb #democrat #ustreasurydepartment #fdic #federalreserve #washingtonmutual #svbfinancialgroup