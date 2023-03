Elon Musk has always voiced his opinion on various things. Meme coins are definitely something that Musk has consistently discussed. Musk’s tweets about Dogecoin and his dog, Floki Inu, which is a Shiba Inu breed, have affected the price of the meme coins in the past. Also read: Tron Founder…



#meme #dogecoin #shibainu #tronfounder #justinsun #acquirecreditsuisse #tesla #impossibledream #rhydian #elonmusk