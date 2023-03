When I turned to the puzzles at the back of G2 on Friday and saw that the Wordsearch asked for 16 Scottish names on St Patrick’s Day, I nearly choked. Might I look forward to finding Irish names on St Andrew’s Day and find the Irish alternative for my name? Shaun Peters Emsworth, Hampshire I was…



#wordsearch #stpatricks #irish #standrewsday #shaunpeters #emsworth #hampshire #lesleyriddochs #snp #poststurgeonsnp