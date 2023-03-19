UBS will take over Credit Suisse in a deal aimed at stemming what was fast becoming a global crisis of confidence.Full Article
UBS to take over Credit Suisse, Swiss central bank confirms
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Central banks move to prevent crisis after UBS buys rival Credit Suisse
euronews (in English)
The deal serves as a buffer to ease tensions in global funding markets
-
UBS shares fall after Credit Suisse rescue deal
FT.com
-
Credit Suisse shares slump by two-thirds after UBS deal
Upworthy
-
Stocks Fall as Credit Suisse Rescue Reignites Global Bank Panic
Upworthy
-
Dow sinks as much as 400 points as UBS's Credit Suisse rescue deal fails to ease US banking crisis fears
Business Insider
Advertisement
More coverage
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
Upworthy
UBS Group emerged as Switzerland’s one and only global bank with a state-backed rescue of its smaller peer Credit Suisse, a risky..