Learn More Why Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Bombed At The Box Office It now seems clear that "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is yet another commercial disappointment in the DC superhero blockbuster realm. Its opening weekend box office take in the neighborhood of $30 million falls well short of its…



#learnmorewhyshazam #boxoffice #rachelzegler #twitter #reddit #furyofgods #davidfsandberg #dceu #jamesgunn #petersafran