Looking for a high-yield investment with rapidly-increasing dividends? Then check out Norwegian oil and gas major Equinor (NYSE:EQNR). Being on Europe's doorstep, EQNR is in a unique position to benefit from the dislocation of Russian energy sales to that region. Like many energy companies, it's…



#norwegian #eqnr #russian #agm #norway #statoil #equinorasa #asa #stavanger #brazil