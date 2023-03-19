How an often overlooked World War II-era shipbuilder designed the boat that Eisenhower said 'won the war for us'

US soldiers exit an LCVP and head ashore at Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. Reuters/File The Higgins boat is one of the iconic vessels of World War II. The Higgins boat, known as an LCVP, took US and allied troops ashore across Europe and the Pacific. The man behind it, Andrew Higgins, was a prolific…



#lcvp #omahabeach #reutersfile #higgins #worldwarii #pacific #andrewhiggins #pearlharbor #neworleans #uspatentoffice