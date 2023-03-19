Michael Cohen Rips Republicans Over ‘Fake Outrage’ for Possible Trump Indictment: Where Was That When I Was Getting Charged?

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen blasted Republicans for their “fake outrage” over the possibility that the ex-president could be indicted in the coming days. Cohen spoke with MSNBC host Alex Witt on Sunday, insisting that he wants to see Trump held accountable for his part in the Stormy…



#donaldtrump #michaelcohen #republicans #msnbc #alexwitt #trump #stormydaniels #karenmcdougal #southerndistrict #msnbcthe