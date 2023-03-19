UBS agrees to buy rival Credit Suisse
Swiss banking giant UBS has agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for $3 billion. The deal, brokered by the Swiss government, is aimed at staving off fears of a broader banking collapse.
