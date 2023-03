A deadly fire in the Bronx was caused by a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY says. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday on Olinville Avenue in Allerton. First responders rushed a 64-year-old man t the hospital, but it was too late. So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused at least 33…



#bronx #olinvilleavenue #allerton #newyorkcity #queens #eyewitnessnews