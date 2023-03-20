Credit Suisse’s recent history is filled with controversy

UBS Group’s UBS-N US$3.25-billion all-share deal to buy troubled rival Credit Suisse Group CSGKF was announced on Sunday evening after a week of uncertainty for the 167-year-old Swiss lender. The fast-tracked deal follows a period of immense turmoil at the bank. Credit Suisse’s share price has…



#ubsgroups #creditsuissegroup #creditsuisses #greensillcapital #antoniohortaosorio #siliconvalleybank #italian #imf #lexgreensill #switzerland