The Swiss government brokered a deal on Sunday for UBS to purchase its longtime rival Credit Suisse for roughly $3.2 billion. The deal aims to stop a banking crisis spurred by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month. It took a few days to reach an agreement, which Swiss government…



#ubs #siliconvalleybank #switzerland #karinkellersutter #swissfederalcouncil #swissnationalbank #colmkelleher #greensillcapital