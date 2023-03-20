4 died, 12 injured after unidentified shooters attack van in Pakistan

In Pakistan, unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire at a van carrying a wedding party in Balochistan's Nasirabad district, leaving 4 people dead and 12 people injured, Dawn reported. According to the local police, around 20 people, including children and women, were going to Gandawah on Saturday, but when they reached the Soheje Levies checkpoint, the motorcycle-riding attackers opened fire at the van using automatic weapons.